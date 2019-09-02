Hours after the arrest of Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, his mentee, james Brown has returned to male style of dressing.

Concise News earlier reported that Bobrisky was arrested on his 28 birthday on August 31, days after he slammed the Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Olusegun Runsewe who described him as a national disgrace.

Taking to snapchat handle, James Brwon shared new photos of himself wearing male outfits.

He noted that he had to put on male outfits before his case also gets taken up by authorities.

Meanwhile, James recently described Bobrisky as his aunty in his post where he wished his mentor happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to one and only {Auntie mi} long life and prosperity….. We come across so many people in our lives, but the one who leaves an impact is hard to get.”