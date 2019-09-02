IPOB Threatened To Kill Me, But This Is Why They Can't Touch Buhari - Biafra Zionists Leader

The leader of the Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), Benjamin Onwuka has said that some members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) threatened to kill him because he cautioned them against attacking prominent Nigerians abroad, Concise News reports.

Onwuka, in a statement on Sunday, however said IPOB can only continue to issue threat against President Muhammadu Buhari on the cyber space as they “cannot touch” the Nigerian President because he possess a diplomatic passport.

“It is a wrong strategy for anyone to go to Japan under the pretext of arresting Buhari. I feel ashamed when I read what is happening in Japan.

“People should be very careful, that is why the Zionists are talking about diplomacy. People should stop doing things that will make the international community see us as violent people. It is very dangerous.

“These people should focus on what is achievable; going to Germany to attack Ike Ekweremadu is just mocking yourself. The Fulani are the ones holding us down not Ekweremadu.”

Onwuka stated further, “That thing they are doing is very shameful. Look at the one they did in Japan; you are going to arrest a sitting president, how is that possible? I was educating them on the net, IPOB members said they were going to kill me.

“But the whole thing is funny. Buhari has diplomatic protection, so you can’t touch him, you can’t even go near, even a minister can’t touch him because he has a diplomatic passport. Going to Japan to make noise cannot help us.

“So, this is not the way to go, it is damaging us; it is all political propaganda which they are using to brainwash and collect money from people. All these violent protests will make the world to begin to see us as dangerous people. He (seemingly referring to Nnamdi Kanu) is destroying our campaign; they should come and join the Zionists.

“There has been a sustained agenda to stifle businesses of Biafra people.

“Mr. (Cletus) Ibeto suffered the same fate simply because of Nkalagu cement, leading to his incarceration for several months. We fought and he was released.

“Now to show that those behind this are not ready to give up, they have now faced Innoson (Motors) and are now doing everything to kill his investments.”