After a successful hosting of the 2019 African Games by Rabat, Morocco, Ghana’s Accra has won the rights to host the next edition in 2023, Concise News reports.

Over 50 Africa countries converged on Rabat for the 12th edition of the Games, with Egypt emerging overall champions for the second consecutive time, after topping the Games in 2015 in Congo Brazzaville.

Team Nigeria finished second for the second consecutive time, too.

Apart from Accra, two other cities, Kumasi and Cape Coast, will host events in 2023.

The Games in four years’ time will also serve as qualifiers for 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

With the Games serving as qualifiers, the level of competitiveness is expected to increase.