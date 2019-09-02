Ifeanyi Agwuegbo, one of the 77 Nigerians arrested last month by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for alleged fraud has been granted bail of $75,000 (N27.2 million).
Concise News had reported that the FBI had announced the arrest of many Nigerians in an ongoing investigation related to fraud cases.
The US Attorney, Nick Hanna, made this known at a press conference on Thursday in Los Angeles, California, USA.
Hanna said the fraud cases involved suspects colluding with federal and state agents to dupe unsuspecting victims of their money.
He said a total of 80 suspects “many of whom are from Nigeria” have been arrested and charged to court with 57 more being hunted globally.
However, Concise News understands that Agwuegbo appeared in a Texas court on August 27 and Peter Bray, an American magistrate who heard Agwuegbo’s preliminary bail application asked the suspect to be released on a bond of $75,000 (N27.2 million).
Agwuegbo, who is number 52 on the suspect list, was also asked to provide at least $5,000 deposit and one surety whose signature must be obtained before the defendant could be released.
He was remanded in custody because he did not immediately meet the conditions.
Below are the Nigerians on the list:
|S/N
|SUSPECTS
|1
|Valentine Iro
|2
|Chukwudi Christogunus Igbokwe
|3
|Jerry Elo Ikogho
|4
|Izuchukwu Kingsley Umejesi
|5
|Adegoke Moses Ogungbe
|6
|Chukwudi Collins Ajaeze (better known as Thank You Jesus)
|7
|Ekene Augustine Ekechukwu
|8
|Chuks Eroha
|9
|Collins Nnaemeka Ojima
|10
|Uchenna Ochiagha
|11
|Nnamdi Theojoseph Duru
|12
|Ericson Uche Oforka
|13
|Mark Ifeanyi Chukwuocha
|14
|Augustine Nnamdi
|15
|Chiemezie Christopher Chilaka
|16
|Charles Ohajimkpo
|17
|Stanley Ugochukwu Uche
|18
|Chika Augustine Odionyenma
|19
|Paschal Chima Ogbonna
|20
|Samuel Nnamdi Onwuasoanya
|21
|Macwilliam Chinonso Chukwuocha
|22
|Emmanuel Onyeka Uzoka
|23
|Joshua Aniefiok Awak
|24
|George Ugochukwu Egwumba
|25
|Uchechukwu Solomon Ezirim
|26
|Augustine Ifeanyi Okafor
|27
|Okay Sam Mal
|28
|Leslie N. Mba
|29
|Ogohukwu Innocent Ikewesi
|30
|Emmanuel Uzoma Ogandu (better known as Son of God’
|31
|Amarachukwu Harley Anywanu
|32
|Bright Ifeanyi Azubuike
|33
|Emeka Moses Nwachukwu
|34
|Donatus Izunwanne
|35
|Chinwendu Kenneth Osuji
|36
|Eusebius Ugochukwu Onyeka
|37
|Chidi Anunobi
|38
|Anthony Nwabunwanne Okolo
|39
|Obinna Christian Onuwa
|40
|Chijioke Chukwuma Isamade
|41
|Linus Nnamdi Madufor
|42
|Chrysaugonus Nnebedum
|43
|Ugochukwu Okereke
|44
|Fidel Leon Odimara
|45
|Kingsley Chinedu Onudorogu
|46
|Dessi Nzenwah
|47
|Chimaroke Obasi
|48
|James Chigozie Agube
|49
|Chimaobi Uzozie Okorie
|50
|Ogochukwu Ohiri
|51
|Kennedy Chibueze Ugwu
|52
|Ifeanyichukwu Oluwadamilare Agwuegbo
|53
|Victor Ifeanyi Chukwu
|54
|Chidi Emmanuel Megwa
|55
|Princewill Arinze Duru
|56
|Desmond Iwu
|57
|Onyeka Vincent Chika
|58
|Ifeanyi Kingsley Mezienwa
|59
|Victor Uchenna Aguh
|60
|Kevin Amarachi Eshimnu
|61
|Vitalis Kelechi Anozie
|62
|Williams Obiora Agunwa
|63
|George Chimezie Dike
|64
|Munachiso Kyrian Ukachukwu
|65
|Nwannebuike Osmund
|66
|Chidiebere Franklin Nwangwu
|67
|Damian Uchechukwu Ajah
|68
|Emeka P. Ejiofor
|69
|Lawrence Chukwuma Ubasineke
|70
|Chinedu Bright Ibeto
|71
|Valentine Amarachi Nwanegwo
|72
|Emmanuel Chidiebere Dike
|73
|Jeremiah Utieyin Eki
|74
|Chinaka Davidson Iwuoha
|75
|Chima Darlington Duru
|76
|Ikenna Christian Ihejiureme
|77
|Obi Onyedika Madekwe