Ifeanyi Agwuegbo, one of the 77 Nigerians arrested last month by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for alleged fraud has been granted bail of $75,000 (N27.2 million).

Concise News had reported that the FBI had announced the arrest of many Nigerians in an ongoing investigation related to fraud cases.

The US Attorney, Nick Hanna, made this known at a press conference on Thursday in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Hanna said the fraud cases involved suspects colluding with federal and state agents to dupe unsuspecting victims of their money.

He said a total of 80 suspects “many of whom are from Nigeria” have been arrested and charged to court with 57 more being hunted globally.

However, Concise News understands that Agwuegbo appeared in a Texas court on August 27 and Peter Bray, an American magistrate who heard Agwuegbo’s preliminary bail application asked the suspect to be released on a bond of $75,000 (N27.2 million).

Agwuegbo, who is number 52 on the suspect list, was also asked to provide at least $5,000 deposit and one surety whose signature must be obtained before the defendant could be released.

He was remanded in custody because he did not immediately meet the conditions.

