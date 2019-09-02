Nigeria’s D’Tigers on Monday succumbed to the superior firepower of Argentina 94-81 at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.

Concise News reports that Head Coach Alex Nwora started the contest with the same line-up deployed against Russia – Benjamin Uzoh, Joshua Okogie, Jordan Nwora, Al-Farouq Aminu and Ike Diogu.

Captain Ike Diogu scored his first basket of the tournament early in the contest. Still, Nigeria trailed 24-14 at the beginning.

By the end of the first quarter, it was Nigeria 17, Argentina 28.

Play restarted and the African giants continued trailing. 30 -24 in the South Americans favour.

Nwora scored off a steal and all of a sudden, Nigeria led 32-31.

Then, a three from Al-Farouq extended the lead to four.

At the Wuhan Sports Centre in Wuhan, it was all tied up 43-43 at half-time. Okogie, again, making a vital contribution with 10 points to his name.

The third quarter began and Nigeria slumbered like they did in their opening match.

Argentina zoomed to 53 as against Nigeria’s 48.

A big three from Stanley Okoye would later cut Nigeria’s deficit to 64-58.

The third quarter ended with Nigeria required to fight back again, as Argentina stayed in front 72 to 61.

With less than six minutes to the conclusion of the duel, Nigeria stayed behind 78-68.

D’Tigers then cut the deficit to eight with three minutes left.

But no relinquishing their lead as Argentina held on to see off Nigeria 94-81.

The Nigerian side is paired alongside Argentina, Korea Republic and Russia in Group B of the World Cup.

The number one ranked team in Africa made its debut at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 1998 in Athens, Greece while their last appearance was in 2006 where the team got eliminated in the Round of 16.