The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it arrested a female suspect who in connection with the recent list released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Concise News reports.

Concise News reports that the FBI had recently released a list of Nigerians allegedly involved in cyber-crime also known as “Yahoo Yahoo.”

According to the Head of Benin Zonal Office Muhtar Bello, the female suspect obtained and people’s identification information which she forward to her American collaborators.

He noted that her American collaborators used the information to file for fraudulent tax return with the Internal Revenue Service.

This is as he added that the suspect got her CT through Bitcoin and about 185 Bitcoin currently valued at N656m was traced to her.

“The three suspects will have their date in court soon. We do not want to state the woman’s name so as not to compromise investigation.

“The Commission is resolute in exterminating cybercrime and bringing to book all those involved in this despicable activity.

“As part of our strategic plans to tackle this malaise, the Benin Zonal Office, from January to date, through intelligence raided the hideout of internet fraudsters in our jurisdiction-Edo, Delta and Ondo States.

“These raids led to the arrest of 113 internet fraudsters. While the prosecution of many of the cases is ongoing in court, we have so far secured 53 convictions in the period under review.”

Also, over 30 exotic cars, charms, laptops, mobile phones, flash drives were recovered from the suspects.