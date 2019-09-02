The Borno National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Nyanya, on Monday dropped a case filed by Malam Kudla Satumari of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the election of Ali Ndume as the winner of the Borno South Senatorial District.

Concise News understands that respondents in the petition are the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the ruling.

It was learned that in the petition dated March 15, with number EPT/BO/SEN/1/2019, Satumari claimed that the election was warped by corrupt practices and non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act.

Ndume, who had earlier closed his case as APC did not call any witness, informed the tribunal that they would rely on the evidence of Ndume (The first respondent).

The Senator maintained that the said Borno South Senatorial election was credible, free and fair and not filled with irregularities and non- compliance with the Electoral Act.

Ndume told the tribunal during the trial that the petition was incomplete and incompetent for the compliance of the Electoral Act.

Reading the Tribunal’s ruling, Justice Peter Kekemeke dismissed Satumari’s case, stating that the petitioners could not explain the outcome of the election.

Meanwhile, Ndume has urged all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Gwazo taking refuge in Maiduguri, to return home, assuring them of their safety amid Boko Haram scourge.

The lawmaker, who was intermittently wiping tears with a handkerchief, expressed disappointment that the IDPs from Gwoza had yet to be resettled even when normalcy had returned to the town.

He said that insurgency had reduced many people in Gwoza to almost beggars and they had to wait to be given handouts in the camp before they could feed.

“The Palestinian IDPs camp has been existing for 60 years; in Kenya, it existed for about 30 years,” he had said.

“So, insecurity cannot be completely eliminated. We must, therefore, defy fears, summon the courage and be resilient in order to achieve a permanent solution to our problems.

“It is understood that some of them are traumatised because of what happened to them and they are scared they may be attacked again while some are thinking of what to do when they go back home.

“We have people of Izge and Limakara who lived inside the deep mountains, but have consistently defeated Boko Haram because they are resilient, focused, vigilant and always at alert.

“Because of their resilience, they are now expanding their territories; we can also do the same in Gwoza.”