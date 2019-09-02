The Borno National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Nyanya, on Monday dropped a case filed by Malam Kudla Satumari of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the election of Ali Ndume as the winner of the Borno South Senatorial District.

Concise News understands that Satumari is challenging the right that Ndume of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the Borno South Senatorial District election on 23rd of Feb, 2019.

The joined respondents in the petition are the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the ruling.

It was learnt that the petition dated March 15, with a number, EPT/BO/SEN/1/2019, Satumari accused that the election was warped by corrupt practices and non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act.

Ndume, who had earlier closed his case as APC did not call any witness but informed the tribunal that they would rely on the evidence of Ndume (The first respondent).

The Senator maintained that the said Borno South Senatorial election was credible, free and fair and not filled with irregularities and non- compliance with the Electoral Act.

The Former Majority Leader not only dismissed the allegations and averments contained in Satumari’s petition but demanded from the petitioners for strict verification in accordance with the law to the extent of their materiality to the petition.

Ndume, however, told the tribunal during the trial that the petition was incomplete and incompetent for the compliance of the Electoral Act.

Reading the Tribunal’s ruling, Justice Peter Kekemeke dismissed Satumari’s case stated that the petitioners could not explain the outcome of the National Assembly election in the Senatorial District was not obtained in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Meanwhile, Ali Ndume has urged all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Gwazo taking refuge in Maiduguri, to return home, assuring them of their safety amid Boko Haram scourge.

Concise News reports that Ndume made the call on the 1st of July while addressing the IDPs in Bakassi and Gubio camps in Maiduguri.

The lawmaker, who was intermittently wiping tears with a handkerchief, expressed disappointment that the IDPs from Gwoza had yet to be resettled even when normalcy had returned to the town.

He said that insurgency had reduced many people in Gwoza to almost beggars and they had to wait to be given handouts in the camp before they could feed.

“The Palestinian IDPs camp has been existing for 60 years; in Kenya, it existed for about 30 years.

“So, insecurity cannot be completely eliminated. We must, therefore, defy fears, summon the courage and be resilient in order to achieve a permanent solution to our problems.

“It is understood that some of them are traumatised because of what happened to them and they are scared they may be attacked again while some are thinking of what to do when they go back home.

“We have people of Izge and Limakara who lived inside the deep mountains, but have consistently defeated Boko Haram because they are resilient, focused, vigilant and always at alert.

“Because of their resilience, they are now expanding their territories; we can also do the same in Gwoza,” he says.

Ndume says the government had already made efforts to rehabilitate and reconstruct many residential homes, schools, clinics, palace and other social amenities to enhance civic authority.

“The Federal Government is also focusing on rehabilitation and resettlement of IDPs through the North East Development Commission (NEDC) with an approved take-off sum of N95 billion,” he says.

Ndume recalls that the European Union (EU) recently committed about N8 billion to support Post Insurgency Response, Recovery and Resilience for the IDPs in the education sector.

The senator says Gwoza was among the nine local government areas to benefit from the intervention.

In the area of security, he lauds the Nigerian armed forces for adopting proactive modalities to secure returnees in their farmlands, homes and markets places.

Ndume expresses optimism that many farmers would record bumper harvests this cropping season, in view of improvement on security of lives and property.

“Improved security situation and support from humanitarian organisations have encouraged many farmers from Firgi, Pulka, Warabe and Kirawa communities in Gwoza to go back to their farms this year,” he says.

In August 2014, Boko Haram captured Gwoza town with a population of 275,000 people and declared it the headquarters of its “caliphate. Which was later liberated by the Nigerian military.

The Boko Haram insurgency had allegedly killed more than 27,000 people and displaced 1.8 million others in the North-East.