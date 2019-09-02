President Muhammadu Buhari is saddened by the death of veteran broadcaster Bashir Ismaila Ahmed, Concise News reports.

Ahmed, died on Saturday morning in Zaria after a protracted illness. He passed on in his home adjacent to Babban Dodo in the ancient city of Zaria at about 10:30am.

He had since been laid to rest in Zaria on the same day, also.

While reacting to the death of Ahmed, Buhari described it as a great loss to Nigeria, saying the veteran journalist was “one of Nigeria’s finest journalists that I have ever known.”

“I am greatly saddened by the demise of this great and widely respected broadcaster who had distinguished himself in his chosen profession,” Buhari said.

“The late Bashir had made a mark for himself which is one of the greatest achievements a man can be remembered for.

“He was the darling of FRCN listeners in many Nigerian homes around the country because he did his job so well with insight and brilliance that others wanted to be like him.

“I was not therefore surprised the late Bashir became a role model for many young men and women aspiring to be broadcasters.”

Also, president Buhari prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest