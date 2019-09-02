A car dealer in Lagos identified as M_Jautos on Instagram has taken possession of the car he sold to Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky.

Recall Bobrisky had earlier noted that part of the highlights of his birthday bash was a super expensive car gift that his anonymous lover would present to him.

Concise News understands that the aforementioned Instagram user took the action after Bobrisky called him out on Instagram, describing him as one who should not be reckoned with.

Bobrisky had said: “I don’t need that car you bought for me anymore I want a refund. Guys stay away from dis dude. Their some people you don’t deal cos they have bad luck. you have bad luck and you have cost me a lot.”

However, the car dealer in a post on Instagram called out the cross-dresser over unpaid debts.

Sharing a photo of Bobrisky, he wrote: “I Have been more than nice in condoling your attitudes and still very nice to tell my agent to go ahead and deliver the car to you just so you can use it for your birthday.

“My agent had to go to the police station to write series of statements and provide all necessary documents before the car was released to him; as the location it was kept was already sealed up by the police.

“We had a written agreement and it states that we still have full security hold on the car until all payments has been fully made. Gave you series of discount on this particular car just to support your brand.

“For the record we’ve delivered cars to over two hundreds Nigerians and it’s always been a very smooth and hassle free transaction. . I know you are really tensed right now and am not happy either about what happened about your birthday. I told you i will still send my support whichever way I can. So I don’t really get the part of bad luck! Iet me just assume its anger that made you say all this. Peace and love Bob! #mrjayauto.”

See M_Jautos post: