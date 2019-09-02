Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi has criticized cross-dresser, Bobrisky‘s arrest which has stirred up social media reactions.

Concise News earlier reported that Bobrisky was arrested on his 28th birthday party and the venue for the celebration was sealed by the Lagos Police command on August 31.

Alimi who has not always been in agreement with Bobrisky, took to his social media account to air his opinion on the arrest by Lagos police command.

The gay right activist wrote ”we might not agree on everything but you have a right like every Nigerian to have a happy birthday without harassment from the police and if you don’t see anything wrong with this, you are soulless and heartless and you are sub-human”

Earlier this year, the duo shaded each other over rape allegations leveled against the founder of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo.