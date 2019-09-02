Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has advised her friend Bobrisky to donate his cake to any couple getting married soon.

Concise News understands this came as a reaction to the shutdown of the controversial dresser’s birthday party by policemen.

Still reeling in the loss of money and efforts put in to make the party a success, Bobrisky showed off the gigantic cake for his birthday bash that was canceled.

Seeing the cake, Tonto encouraged him to move on and accept whatever comes with fate.

The actress urged him to donate the beautiful cake to any who would not be able to afford cake for their big day.

Reacting to his friend’s advice, Bobrisky made it known that he would be yielding to Tonto Dikeh’s suggestion.

“This was supposed to be my birthday cake before it was canceled for no reason,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Like I used to say my heart is filled with gold but many haters are just looking for my downfall lol. If you are getting married dis weekend pls come and have dis cake.

“I repeat no amount of hate will change who I am. I will preserve the cake in my freezer at home so don’t be bothered about spoiling.

“yesterday would have been my dream day cos have been dreaming to throw a multimillionaire party but sad everything came dis way.. let thank God for life.”