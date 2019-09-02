The leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that northern leaders are sponsoring bandits, Concise News reports.

He also berated South East governors for not backing the group and working for its proscription.

Kanu’s pro-Biafra group was proscribed by the Federal Government in 2017 and tagged a terrorist group.

Operation Python Dance was also introduced in the South East in the same period leading to Kanu’s exile from Nigeria.

The South East governors had over the weekend said it was not part of the proscription of the group.

But IPOB’s Kanu has claimed that the Igbo governors are working in tandem with northern leaders against his group.

He alleged that northern leaders are buying weapons for bandits while South East governors are attacking the pro-Biafra group.

In a tweet last weekend, he said: “SE Govs, if you knew nothing about Operation Python Dance 2, why did you proscribe IPOB in its wake?

“The same northern leaders instigating you to fight peaceful IPOB is busy negotiating with & financing their fellow Fulani bandits. Who is fooling who? Too little, too late.”

Group Challenges Buhari

A Northern Coalition Group has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari government to safeguard Nigeria’s corporate existence, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the CNG said this following skepticism about the country’s unity.

At a Press Conference in the Kano Press Center, Sunday, the group demanded “from the Federal Government proofs of it’s capacity to protect citizens in all parts of the North as a minimum evidence that it is serious about it’s responsibilities.”

”We warn that failure to bring about an immediate end to the violence ravaging the North will confirm concerns of apparent system failure and that the region had been abandoned by the authorities in which communities will be left with the only option of taking steps to protect themselves,” it said.

It urged the federal government, Northern governors and legislators to take immediate steps to reassert the rights of every Nigerian to practice the religion of their choice anywhere in the country.