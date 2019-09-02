Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana better known as Falz has outlined the different phases of corruption that youths and politicians imbibe in.

Joining the #betterchallenge making rounds on social media platforms, Falz in a video on his Instagram handle, bemoaned the activities of the government officials.

He also criticized the government for what can be described as neglectfulness, citing food scarcity and bad roads as instances.

Falz noted that rather than finding solutions to problems combating the country, the government has chosen to condemn someone embarking on revolution protest.

The betterchallenge was declared by singer, Tekno, shortly after the release of his new song ‘Better’ (Hope for Africa)

Tekno, in his new song spoke about the illness of the country and stated the changes he wants for a better Nigeria to emerge.

Watch Falz’s video below