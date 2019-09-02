Nigerian Born US star, Jidenna Theodore Mobisson has shared his views on 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show, Concise News reports.

Jidenna said BBNaija show is an amazing feat for Nigerians and Africa, he added that all the work put into it is amazing and inspiring.

The America artist, who on Sunday paid a visit to the housemates a few minutes before the eviction live show began.

He was not able to have a early chat with the housemates because they were instructed to freeze before his entrance.

But Jidenna, who later have access to associates with the housemates and have chats with the host of them, especially Mike, who he found they shared the same view.

Speaking to the official host of BBNaija, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Jidenna said he is a fan of the reality show.

According to American artist, BBNaija is a great achievement for Nigeria and Africans at large.

Jidenna said: “ BBNaija show is an amazing feat for Nigerians and Africa.

“All the work put into it is amazing and inspiring. I saw a lot of hard work in the backstage and I was impressed with the decor in the house.”

Meanwhile, this news platform had reported the eviction of two housemates from the 2019 reality Tv show on the Sunday eviction life show.

Esther and Sir Dee were shown their way out after Esther had low votes which led to her exit on the BBNaija show.