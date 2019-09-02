Esther, the evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), housemate, after eviction disclosed her relationship status with Frodd and Nelson, describing Nelson as her ‘Gee’.

Concise News had reported that Esther has been evicted from the show on Sunday, making the 13th person to leave the house since the show started on June 30.

Tacha, Sir See, Frodd, Venita, Cindy and Esther were up for eviction this week, but the host of the show, Ebuka Uchendu, announced Esther as the latest to leave the Big Brother house.

She was at one time head of the house but viewers of the show have now voted her out as he had the lowest amount of votes.

Esther, before she was evicted from BBNaija, had a mutual relationship with Nelson and also kissed Frodd at a point in the show.

However, while addressing to questions when she got outside of the house where fans were waiting for her reaction, she was asked, about her relationship with both male housemates, Esther described Nelson as ‘her Gee’

In addition, she disclosed that she eventually started having feelings for Frodd because he is a sweet person.

When asked about who she would pick between both housemates, Esther kept mum and told Nigerians to ‘watch out’.

According to her: “There is a potential of me having a relationship with either Nelson or Frodd.

“But it will be discovered soon.“

On her plans after the house, Esther told Ebuka she would love to explore entertainment, particularly acting.