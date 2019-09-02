Nigerians on social media, on Sunday, reacted to the eviction of BBNaija housemates, Esther and SirDee from the reality show today.

Esther and SirDee were evicted during Sunday live BBNaija eviction.

Esther is the 13th person to leave the house since the show started on June 30.

She was at one time head of the house but viewers of the show have now voted her out as she had the lowest amount of votes.

Some viewers of the show see her as manipulative and have always anxiously waited for her eviction from the BBNaija show.

Concise News had earlier reported that Tacha, Sir See, Frodd, Venita, Cindy and Esther were up for eviction this week, but the host of the show, Ebuka Uchendu, announced Esther as the latest to leave the Big Brother house.

Reacting to the development, some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform -Twitter- to expressed their happiness over Esther’s eviction, while some wished Sir Dee ‘well.’

@eseosajaja Esther has been evicted. This is the sweetest eviction I've watched. Thank God I won't see her ugly face on my screen again. Mtcheew #BBNaija — Goodness (@TweetFight247) September 1, 2019

ByeBye Esther. Frodd is about to cry us an ocean😭😭😭#BBNaija

cc @Bet9jaOfficial pic.twitter.com/Ne0qccFYth — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) September 1, 2019

#BBNaija Esther just said Sir Dee could be the winner not knowing he was gonna join her in the Uber taking them to Ikeja under bridge. 😭 😭 #BBNaijaEviction pic.twitter.com/WAhH8tTi5E — Richard Omo Ibo (@MeetTheRichard) September 1, 2019

Esther said she is considering going into acting… Patience Ozokwor now has an intern.#BBNaija #BBNaijaEviction pic.twitter.com/lM1uwIuwa6 — kelvin (@KelvinVodka) September 1, 2019

Chile poor froud 😫😫😫😫😩😩 I have not seen him since Esther went home. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/39bspZUHa3 — adaezeforever1.0 (@adaezeforever1) September 1, 2019

I was actually looking for this video,smart answer Esther😊😊😊🤗….

I still think she loves Frodd the feelings started growing at the wrong time sadly😑😥😥#bbnaija pic.twitter.com/Fp2y0iqYMT — Chigirly👅👅👅💋 (@Brenda00114) September 1, 2019

Frodd love for Esther is real but Esther was playing games on him and that's why we voted her out. #BBNaija — #BBNaija Top Fan💎⏺ (@EdetEdemAkpan) September 1, 2019

So Mike thinks Frodd stole Esther's coins. Really? And he is having this convo with Ike. He probably thinks Frodd stole from Omashola too. I can't #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/qKQUYiohq2 — Aligora (@LilianAgba) September 1, 2019

Esther: Brief Profile

“Esther Agunbiade is proud of her beauty and brains,” the BB Naija website said about her.

“The 22-year-old Lagos based lawyer was called to the bar at just twenty-one years old. She’s also very athletic and loves to show off her figure.”

Frodd Heartbroken

Concise News had reported that Frodd was dumbfounded on Monday, August 26 when Esther gave him a shocking response as they conversed, Concise News reports.

The duo were on the couch as they had a conversation on what will happen when the show ends.

Frodd, who has been head over heels for Esther fantasized on what will happen thereafter but was shocked to hear her assure him of getting a perfect match in the future.

Esther advised him not to worry that he would find the woman of his dreams when the time comes, adding that she is not the one for him.

Frodd however, went speechless for a while.