One of the housemates of the 2019 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija 2019) Sir Dee has been evicted from the ”Pepper Dem” edition of the reality TV show.

Sir Dee, who was evicted during the Sunday night show, his eviction was announced by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shortly after Esther was evicted from the reality show.

Concise News had reported that six BBNaija housemates which include: Sir Dee, Esther, Tacha, Frood, Cindy and Venita who are members of the Legend team were all up for eviction.

The housemates, who were nominated shortly after the Legend team were defeated during the arena game challenge.

Ike who won the veto power on Sunday and saved Omashola, replacing him with Cindy from team Enigma.

However, Esther when asked the possible winner of this year Reality TV Show, not knowing that Sir Dee eviction will come early, told Ebuka that the possible winner of the 2019 BBNaija might be Sir Dee.

According to the BBNaija website, Esther Agunbiade is proud of her beauty and brains.

The 22-year-old Lagos based lawyer was called to the bar at just twenty-one years old. She’s also very athletic and loves to show off her figure.

When asked on her plans after the eviction, Esther told Ebuka she would love to explore entertainment, particularly acting.