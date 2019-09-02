38-year-old model and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Omashola has revealed that Venita is a snake, Concise News reports.

Omashola made the revelation during his Diary session with Biggie on Sunday.

He described the actress as one who only become friends with others when she needs favours.

According to him, Venita only gets close to housemates with the veto power, any prize or Head of House.

In his words ‘‘if u are not favoured, she is your enemy. But once you win Head of House, veto power or any prize, she will come close to you’.

Meanwhile, Venita recently complained about Omashola’s quest to be her favourite, saying “ oga (Omashola) is a lot more aggressive and a lot more loud and I’m like ‘bruv y’all need to stop this shi*t.”