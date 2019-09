Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Sir Dee has been evicted from the “Pepper Dem” house.

His eviction was announced after Esther exited the reality show.

Six housemates, Sir Dee, Esther, Tacha, Frood, Cindy and Venita, were all up for possible eviction.

They were nominated after the team Legend was defeated in the arena game challenge.

Ike, who won the veto power last week Sunday, saved Omashola, and replaced him with Cindy from the winning team, Enigma.