One of the most talked about Big brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Mercy seem to have taken up the role of a relationship counselor, Concise News understands.

Shortly after the Sunday live eviction show, Elozonam engaged in a chat with Mercy, where he lamented how Diane had been giving him signs that he should keep to himself.

Mercy, however, encouraged him on how best to win her heart again, by letting her know his intentions.

In her words, Elozonam should tell Diane, “Diane, I like you, I want to date you, are you in a relationship?”

Elozonam who felt it was not that easy like Mercy thought said: “right now, Diane doesn’t want to talk to me and it’s fine, she doesn’t like me as much as people think she does.”

Diane and Elozonam who have been close companions, have always cared for each other and have given fans of the reality show some speculations that they might end up dating.