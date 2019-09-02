Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Monday, September 2, 2019.

One of the housemates of the 2019 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija 2019) Esther has been evicted from the show on Sunday, Concise News reports. Esther is now the 13th person to leave the house since the show started on June 30.

Frodd was caught on camera crying after fellow housemate and lover Esther was evicted from the 2019 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija 2019) show, Concise News reports. Esther was evicted from the BBNaija show on Sunday, making her the 13th persons to have suffered such a fate since the reality programme started on June 30th.

Esther, a recently evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, has spoken about her relationships with Frodd and Nelson, describing Nelson as her ‘Gee’. Esther got evicted on Sunday, making her the 13th housemate to leave the house since the show started on June 30.

Nigerians on social media shared diverse opinions to the eviction of BBNaija housemate Esther from the reality show today, Concise News reports. Esther was evicted during Sunday’s live eviction show.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Sir Dee has been evicted from the “Pepper Dem” house. His eviction was announced after Esther exited the reality show.

Singer Jidenna has shared his views about the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show, Concise News reports. Jidenna said BBNaija was an amazing feat for Nigerians and Africa, applauding all the efforts put into it.

That’s the roundup of top BBNaija 2019 updates for today, more headlines are available on Concise News website.