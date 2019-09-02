Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Seyi has won this week’s veto power game of chance, Concise News reports.

This makes it the second time Seyi will receive the Veto Power badge in the Big Brother House.

The game began with housemates picking one each from twelve stools with a silver cup on it and standing in front of the stool for the game.

After that, they were to pick a card from the magic hat where there were two types of cards.

The first type of cards is those with single digits’ zero to six while the second type of cards had the instruction “pass two marbles to the person next to you.”

In the first round, the Housemates with the most marble were eliminated.

The process was repeated in the second round and the Housemates collected marbles which were added to the previous ones they had. Wzhen this round was over and the scores tallied, Venita and Omashola were out of the game for having the most marbles.

The third round saw Frodd, Seyi, Tacha, Cindy, Khafi, Elozonam, Mercy and Diane go through the card and marble process again.

At the end of the third round, there was a tie between Seyi and Tacha as they both had three marbles each which made the game extend into another round. This time, Seyi won as he had the least amount of marbles.

With his position came 100 Bet9ja Coins, bonus coins for his teammates and power to save and Replace decision on Nomination Night.