Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Housemate and London metropolitan police Khafi has disclosed how her love interest, Gedoni’s exit helped step up her game, Concise News understands.

Speaking during her diary session with Biggie on Sunday, September 2, Khafi said even though Gedoni’s eviction came as a shock to her, it was an avenue for her to buckle up as the competition gets hotter.

The police officer won a 220,000 Naira Scanfrost TV on Saturday August 31, exactly a week after she won an IVM car from Innoson Motors and became Head of House.

Responding to her new disposition in the big brother house, Khafi said: “It was a big shock for me when Gedoni left and i felt that now that he is gone, i can’t take any day for granted that any of us could leave at any time, so i just felt i have to step my game up.”

Asked if his departure made her in a way better, she said: “yeah, in a way head of house of house came at a really good time because I was sad and when the head of house came, it gave me something to docus my energy into. And even sleeping in the hoh room was like a home. It came at the right time.”

Gedoni who has been Khafi’s in-house lover took a bow from the pepper dem edition on August 25.