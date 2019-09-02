Fourteen people have been confirmed dead after two Volkswagen cars collided in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Concise News reports.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abdul Jinjiri, the accident occurred on Saturday when one of the vehicles took off from Kano and was on its way to Gumel Local Government Area while the other took off from Gumel.

According to Jinjiri, eight people died at the scene of the incident after one of the vehicles was engulfed by fire.

He added that nine others were taken to the Ringim General Hospital, where six were confirmed dead and the three others responding to treatment.

Jinjiri called on commercial and private vehicle drivers to drive carefully and not exceed the speed limits for the highways.