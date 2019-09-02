Arsenal strikers, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette scored a fight back goals, as the Gunners came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Concise News learned that it was an exciting moment in the north London derby in the English Premier League (EPL) as Arsenal side roared back from the 2-0 down at home, by its London rival who drew first blood.

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen scored the opener through a nudged into an empty net, which gives Spurs an early lead.

Arsenal faced much pressure from the Spurs, even being in possession of most of the ball but Spurs were more fierce on the attack and Leno was keen to keep out stinging efforts from Kane and Eriksen.

Tottenham were awarded a penalty kick for a tactless foul by Granit Xhaka on Son. Kane netted the ball from the spot in the 40th minute which place Spurs to relaxed, leaving Arsenal on 2 goals deficit.

In a comeback, Lacazette’s goal broke the shortage right before half-time with a spectacular strike after a pass from Nicolas Pepe. Kane, in a bit, to close to place in his points for Tottenham when he struck the post but Arsenal became electrified when Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos was brought in.

An equalising goal was welcomed, when Gabon striker Aubameyang pushed a lofted pass from Matteo Guendouzi into the net in the 71st minute.

It was his third goal in four Premier League games this season. Arsenal’s Sokratis Papastathopoulos had a goal ruled out for offside while Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko spurned a last-gasp chance in a thrilling finale by blasting over the bar.

Meanwhile, Arsenal has seven points while Spurs are on five from four games each.

Tottenham have not recorded a league win at the Fly Emirates stadium in nine years.