The Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) has picked Emmanuel Orugun as its governorship candidate in Kogi State, Concise News reports.

Orugun on Sunday after his emergence promised to build an economy that would change the future of the people of Kogi State.

He also assured the people of the state that he would work towards increasing its revenue profile and making the state financially bouyant and self-sustaining.

The aspirant said doing so would eventually end borrowing and the culture of wasting resources on current expenditure in governance.

The governorship candidate stated this on Sunday after his emergence as the candidate of the party through affirmation.

He pledged to explore the “God-given resources of Kogi State” to galvanise development in the state.

All the 118 delegates voted in favour of Orugun through affirmation.