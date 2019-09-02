Abducted Kaduna Pastor, Rev. Elisha Numan of the Baptist Church, Ungwan Makers, Chikun LGA on Saturday regained his freedom from kidnappers after 15days.

Concise News reports that gunmen abducted Numan from his house on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at about 2 am, alongside his son, Emmanuel.

The bandits, however, later freed the son to go home and raise money for his father’s ransom.

Kaduna state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, while confirming the release of the abducted pastor called on the government and security agencies to do everything possible to address the increasing wave of kidnappings in the state.

Rev. Hayab said, “Rev. Elisha Numan was released on Saturday night after two weeks in captivity. He was released after a ransom was paid following series of negotiations with the bandits on the ransom.

“We thank God for his mercies. We pray for God’s intervention in the calamity that seems to have befallen us as a nation.

“We will also continue to call on the government and the security agencies to do everything within their powers to stop the increasing spate of criminality across the country, especially the increasing wave of kidnappings in Kaduna State.”

Family sources confirmed that the release of the cleric was a result of a series of negotiations with the bandits, who initially demanded N20 million.

The source explained that Pastor Numan was released on Saturday evening after the payment of an undisclosed amount of money as ransom.

However, Concise News recalls that the abduction of Rev. Elisha is coming barely two weeks after a Pastor in charge of Living Faith Church, Angwan Romi, Kaduna, Jeremiah Omolewa, was killed and ransom was paid to free his abducted wife.

The armed kidnappers, numbering about 20, reportedly stormed the town around midnight on Wednesday and forced their way into the Pastor’s house. They then took him and his son away.

However, they were said to later release the son, Emmanuel Elisha, who was threatened to go and raise an unspecified amount of money as ransom to secure the release of his father within five days or risk being killed.

According to the pastor’s son, “They came around 1 am. They were about 20 armed men came to the village and started hitting at doors but nobody opened. They then forced their way into houses and vandalized properties. They carted away from some valuables including mobile phones and clothing in my mother’s box.

“They picked me together with my father. But after a while into the bush, I was released and they went away with my father. One of them was dressed in military camouflage.

“As they released me, they threatened that if we fail to bring money in five days even though they didn’t mention the specific ransom, they will kill him.

“We are yet to report to the police because even when we had similar experience in the past and we contacted them, they did not do anything about it. So, it is of no use.” He said.

Meanwhile, spokesman for Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, was yet to respond to the message sent to him on this development.