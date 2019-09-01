Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudim Elumelu, has condemned the killing of Nigerians in diaspora, especially in South Africa.

Elumelu gave the condemnation at an event organised by the members of the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency on Friday in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

He, however, advised Nigerians in distress in foreign countries to come home with an assurance that the National Assembly in collaboration with the Federal Government would work hard to put a stop to the menace.

Elumelu promised to use his office to initiate stronger policies that would help grow the Nigerian economy and create an enabling environment for the development of the nation, with emphasis on infrastructural development.

Concise News had reported that a group of Nigerians living in South Africa on Thursday staged a protest at the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, over the killing of their fellow nationals.

The protesters, mostly victims of xenophobic attacks, lamented that they have lost their goods and business investments to the looting spree which occurred on Wednesday at Pretoria Business district.

They said they are angered by the recent massive looting of foreign-owned shops in the city by some South Africans.

The protesters in separate interviews said that the protest was needed because they are now feeling unsafe in the foreign country.