The Jigawa State branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the arrest of 123 indigenes of the state in Lagos, the center of excellence.

Concise News had reported that the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Task Force on Friday intercepted a truck with registration number HDJ 680 XA loaded with 48 motorcycles and over 100 persons.

Government officials ordered all the occupants to alight as the presumed motorcyclists had squeezed themselves among the motorcycles.

According to the Lagos government, the truck was seized following a tip-off by members of the public who raised security concerns.

Reacting to the arrest, Chairman of the association, Bashir Usaini, faulted the arrest in a statement sent to Channels Television on Saturday.

According to him, the people were on their way to Lagos for a lawful business and their arrest is an abuse of freedom of movement.

Usaini added that the arrest contravened their fundamental human rights guaranteed by Section 41 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution.

He, therefore, called for their immediate and unconditional release and be allowed to carry out their lawful business in Lagos and other parts of the country.

However, the Lagos State Police Command said the arrested persons have since been released and allowed to proceed to their various destinations.

It said they were released after it was satisfied with their legitimate mission of travelling to Lagos from Jigawa State.