Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp after Sadio Mane’s angry reaction on the bench at Burnley said what happened wasn’t down to the fact that he had just been substituted.

According to him, “Sadio Mane is an emotional guy, we are all individuals.

“Something went not like he wanted, it is not the substitution. We will clarify it in the dressing room,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

Mane was taken off for Divock Origi, shortly after failing to receive a pass from Mohamed Salah when the score was 3-0.

When he was taken off, Senegal forward could be seen walking past Klopp and shouting at a member of Liverpool’s staff on the bench.

He was then comforted by fellow goalscorer Roberto Firmino, who had also just been replaced.