Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye is popularly known as Bobrisky has finally reacted to the closure of the venue of his birthday party by the Police.

Concise News earlier reported that the Lagos State Police Command raided the nude party organised by the cross-dresser in Lekki area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that Bobrisky put up the party in celebration of his 28th birthday, but it was disrupted by the Nigeria police, who invaded the place and dispersed guests.

Photos and a video of the event centre showed several police vehicles stationed around the venue.

However, the cross-dresser, who recently revealed that he has cut off his penis was said to have left his event centre before the police stormed the place.

Five people were said to have been arrested.

Reacting, Bobrisky in a post on his Snapchat apologised to friends and family who showed up for his party.

He wrote: “I’m a hard rock, nothing can break me. Love you all.

“I know it’s painful especially to those of you who travelled to Nigeria to celebrate me. Don’t worry, I got you all.”

Recall that the Federal Government through the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun had threatened to deal with Bobrisky.

He said, “Bobrisky is a national disgrace. He started by selling and using bleaching creams, now, he has grown boobs, bums and hips.”

Meanwhile, Bala Elkana, spokesperson for the police in Lagos confirmed the incident, saying that they acted on intelligence to seal the venues of the birthday party at Pearls Gardens in Lekki Phase 1 and Paradise Boat Club, Victoria Island where another one was scheduled to hold on Sunday.

Elkana said, “The operation is currently ongoing. It is true that we have sealed up the venue of the party based on some intelligence.

“Considering the pedigree of the celebrant, the event may likely cause a breach of public peace and it is expected that no immoral display should be allowed.

“To augment security at each of the venues, ACPOL Area ‘A’ Lion Building/SUPOL Victoria Island mobilise 50 men to provide security at Club DNA, No 76 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, opposite Eko Hotel and Suite, Victoria Island and Paradise Boat Club, plot 8, Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island.”