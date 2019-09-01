Former governor of Lagos State Bola Tinubu has been asked to support a leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Oshodi, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, as chairman of the NURTW in the state.

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Oshodi, Lagos State asked the party national leader in a message on Saturday.

They also asked Tinubu not to forget the promises he made to them as regards appointments in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s government.

The message was signed by 16 members of the Oshodi/Isolo APC leaders, elders and stakeholders forum led by Pa J.O. Olabintan.

It read in part, “We hereby express our appreciation to the National Leader of our party, the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the governor of Lagos for considering Oshodi/Isolo LGA worthy of a cabinet position in the state and your usual support for state and House of Representatives.

“We will appreciate your support as usual for one of us who has been loyal and sympathetic to our party, Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), who is also interested in the chairmanship of the NURTW in Lagos State.

“Our father, mentor and pathfinder, we wish to remind you of your promise to our loyal party faithful who contested but have yet to be accommodated in this present dispensation.”