Former England and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer has applauded Super Eagle star Alex Iwobi for scoring on his full Premier League debut for Everton.

Three goals were scored in the opening 12 minutes of the game at Goodison Park.

Iwobi revived Everton’s lead after Romain Saiss had reversed Richarlison’s opener, scoring through a header after a magnificent cross from Sigurdsson.

Reacting to Iwobi’s goal, Shearer said the goal was a “fantastic ball in”, adding that he placed it with perfection right in the right area.

“Fantastic ball in, he puts it in with perfection right in the right area,” he said.

“It doesn’t really have to move for Iwobi that is running onto it there, perfection that ball.

“It’s a very, very good header as well. We all know about Iwobi before the game, he has to start and score more goals, he was in the right position there.”

Iwobi was replaced by Bernard in the 76th minute.

Everton boss Marco Silva fielded Fabian Delph, Djibril Sidibe, Moise Kean and Iwobi for the first time.

