Barcelona have closed negotiation deal to sign Brazil star, Neymar Jr from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), ESPN reports.

Concise News understands that the Spanish champions will resume the chasing deal of the Brazillian International next summer, Neymar Jr, who left the club in 2017.

Barca have been locked in talks with PSG for several weeks, but both clubs failed to reach an agreement term on the player deal.

In a Barcelona point of view, the LaLiga side were encouraged by Neymar’s eagerness to return to the Camp Nou and how he mounted pressure on the French club to let him go.

On the other hand, the PSG’s sporting director Leonardo, on Friday, said the club were still accessible to selling Neymar if Barca made an acceptable offer, but that none had arrived.

Meanwhile, with 48 hours to go until the window shuts, that is looking improbable.

Recall that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are ready to consider a loan deal for Neymar, hoping to get a replacement, according to Goal.com.

It was learnt that Neymar was yet to play for the Ligue 1 champions this season after his keen decision to leave the club.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have so far failed to land the Brazil international, with PSG looking to recover most of the €222million they paid to get the player two years ago.

PSG have also rejected any prospective cash-plus-players deal.