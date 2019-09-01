Barcelona have closed negotiation to sign Brazilian star Neymar Jr from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), ESPN reports.

Concise News understands that the Spanish champions will resume the chasing of Neymar next summer.

Barca have been locked in talks with PSG for several weeks, but both clubs failed to reach an agreement.

The LaLiga side were encouraged by Neymar’s eagerness to return to the Camp Nou and how he mounted pressure on the French club to let him go.

On the other hand, PSG’s sporting director Leonardo said the club were still accessible to selling Neymar if Barca made an acceptable offer.

Meanwhile, with 48 hours to go until the window shuts, that is looking improbable.