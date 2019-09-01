Manchester United star Paul Pogba is not signing a new contract with the Premier League side despite his foiled transfer to Real Madrid this summer, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Pogba had pushed for a move to Spain this summer but the deal could not materialise as United blocked it.

The Premier League side slammed a whopping £180million asking price on the Frenchman.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said over the weekend after the 2-2 draw with Southampton that Pogba would be staying at Old Trafford this term.

The Old Trafford would want to sign him on a new long-term deal, with two years left on his present contract.

They can activate another 12 months on that deal, but were confident they could convince Pogba to sign fresh terms once the transfer speculation subsided.

However, the World Cup winner has resisted all efforts to make his pen a new deal and believes his future is with Real Madrid.

United Legend Laments

In another development, a former Manchester United player, Rio Ferdinand, has reacted to Manchester United 1-1 with Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon, blaming the team’s defence.

After the game, Ferdinand took aim at United’s back four and singled out Victor Lindelof for failing to take responsibility for the Saints’ leveller.

Daniel James put United in front, but the hosts levelled in the second period through Jannik Vestergaard’s header.

The Saints were reduced to 10 men, when Kevin Danso was sent off after picking up two yellow cards, but they held firm to take a point.

“If you look at the two centre-halves for the goal, they know where the danger is, they’re both pointing.

“They should shuffle against the danger man. They’re both passing the buck there. A Sol Campbell or Martin Keown would be looking for the danger man and taking responsibility.

“Lindelof is the main culprit here. It’s a case of personal pride. They both have to say ‘have I done enough there?’ If Lindelof gets tight earlier on, Vestergaard can’t get a run on him,” he said to BT Sport.