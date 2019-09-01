Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has completed his move to Turkish side Besiktas on a season-long loan, Concise News reports.

The Egypt international has been on the bench since the beginning of the season as he has fallen on the pecking order at Arsenal.

Elneny only made eight Premier League appearances last season, and the loan arrival of Dani Ceballos along with the promotion of academy product Joe Willock have further diminished his chances of featuring for the club.

Elneny joined Arsenal from Swiss side FC Basel in January 2016 and has made 89 appearances for the Gunners, the last of which came in the 3-1 win against Burnley on the final day of last season.

His departure comes on the same day that Spanish full-back Nacho Monreal completed a permanent move to Real Sociedad as Unai Emery looks to trim his squad before the European transfer window closes on Monday.

The Gunners signed Scottish left back Kieran Tierney from Celtic earlier this summer, leaving Monreal surplus to requirements, with less than a year to run on his contract.