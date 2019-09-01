Three soldiers of the Nigerian Army have been killed while 8 others have been injured after a shootout with the Boko Haram insurgents along the Monguno-Mairari-Gajiram axis.

Concise News understands that the shootout involved the Boko Haram insurgents and troops of the Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole attached to Super Camp Monguno on Friday.

While confirming the report, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, said the troops returned “heavy volume of fire that neutralised countless number while a few escaped with gunshot wounds going by blood trails in the general area.”

“Sadly, during the encounter three of our gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while 8 other soldiers sustained injuries.

“The bodies of the fallen heroes and those that sustained injuries have since been evacuated. The wounded are being treated and are in stable condition. The highly motivated troops have continued combing the general area with a view to clear remnants of hiding terrorists,” Sagir Musa, said.