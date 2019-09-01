Sunday, September 1, 2019, has been declared the first day of the new Islamic year by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Concise News reports.

It was gathered that the declaration followed the none sighting of the crescent of Muharam, 1441 AH on the 29th of Dhul-Hijjah, 1440 AH, equivalent to Friday, 30th August, 2019, therefore, Saturday, 31st August, 2019 was the last day of Dhul-Hijjah, 1440 AH.

In a statement issued by Professor Salisu Shehu, Deputy Secretary-General of NSCIA, he said in line with the above, His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto has approved Sunday, 1st September, 2019 as the 1st day of Muharam, 1441 AH.

“The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, wishes to inform the Nigerian Muslim Ummah that there was no positive sighting of the crescent of Muharam, 1441 AH on the 29th of Dhul-Hijjah, 1440 AH, equivalent to Friday, 30th August, 2019. Therefore, Saturday, 31st August 2019 was the last day of Dhul-Hijjah, 1440 AH”, he stated.

Shehu said the Council has enjoined the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to continue to promote peaceful coexistence and unity among all the citizens of the country and wished them a Happy New Year.