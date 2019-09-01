Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has criticised France International Paul Pogba for the 1-1 draw with Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday.

According to him, the midfielder ‘sloppy’ passes and the inability to create loads going forward, cost the team maximum points.

United took an early lead through Daniel James, but Jannik Vestergaard equalized in the second half.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer admitted that Pogba created a few chances, but also acknowledged he wasn’t at his best during the first half.

“I think we as a team after about half-an-hour started giving sloppy balls away and Paul was one of them. He wasn’t any different to anyone else.

“We as a team didn’t play well but in the last 20 minutes or half-an-hour, he did create loads for us going forward.

“Everyone expects everything from him every game, he has to defend, he has to attack, he has to win headers, he has to dribble past people, he has to make passes.

“That’s just Paul and he’ll thrive on that,” he said.

Pogba completed only 50/62 (81%) of his passes against Southampton, although he also created a match-high four chances.