September: Apostle Johnson Suleman Releases Prophecy For Month

The Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) Apostle Johnson Suleman has said September 2019 will be a month of celebration and acceleration.

Concise News understands that Apostle Suleman said this on Sunday in his prophetic declaration for September 2019.

According to the fiery-preaching clergyman, September will be a month for the fulfilment of expectations that have not been met since the year began.

In a tweet, Sunday, he posted that: “This month of September your acceleration shall be obvious…

“All your pending expectation from January to August shall manifest this month..those waiting to see you go down shall wait in vain…

“This quarter God will put a tambourine in your hand for celebration…happy new month.”