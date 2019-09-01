Rio Ferdinand Blames One Man Utd Player For Southampton Draw

Former Manchester United player, Rio Ferdinand, has reacted to Manchester United 1-1 with Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon, blaming the team’s defence.

After the game, Ferdinand took aim at United’s back four and singled out Victor Lindelof for failing to take responsibility for the Saints’ leveller.

Daniel James put United in front, but the hosts levelled in the second period through Jannik Vestergaard’s header.

The Saints were reduced to 10 men, when Kevin Danso was sent off after picking up two yellow cards, but they held firm to take a point.

“If you look at the two centre-halves for the goal, they know where the danger is, they’re both pointing.

“They should shuffle against the danger man. They’re both passing the buck there. A Sol Campbell or Martin Keown would be looking for the danger man and taking responsibility.

“Lindelof is the main culprit here. It’s a case of personal pride. They both have to say ‘have I done enough there?’ If Lindelof gets tight earlier on, Vestergaard can’t get a run on him,” he said to BT Sport.