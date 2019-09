Pope Francis has said that he was late to his weekly Angelus prayer because he had been stuck in a Vatican elevator and had to be freed by firemen.

He said this in his weekly address in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday as he started the address about 10 minutes late.

“I have to apologise for being late. I was trapped in a lift for 25 minutes, there was a power outage but then the firemen came.

“A round of applause for the fire brigade,” the smiling 82-year old pontiff told the crowd.