Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye is popularly known as Bobrisky, has cried out over the loss of over N19 million spent on organizing his birthday, which was disrupted by the police.

Concise News had reported that the Lagos State Police Command raided the nude party organised by the cross-dresser in Lekki area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that Bobrisky put up the party to celebrate his 28th birthday, but security operatives in the state were said to have prevented Bobrisky from celebrating his birthday after they stormed the venue in Lekki, where the main birthday ceremony was scheduled to hold and dispersed lots of guests.

Reacting to the lost, Bobrisky took to Snapchat to lament the loss of “over N19 million” used to organize the event.

“Over 19 million just went like that lol. Thank God for life,” he wrote.

In a similar post, he apologised to friends and family who showed up for his party.

“I’m a hard rock, nothing can break me. Love you all,” he wrote.

“I know it’s painful especially to those of you who travelled to Nigeria to celebrate me. Don’t worry, I got you all.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, also confirmed that the police sealed up the venue of the birthday.

“The operation is currently ongoing. It is true that we have sealed up the venue of the party based on some intelligence,” he said.

“Considering the pedigree of the celebrant, the event may likely cause a breach of public peace and it is expected that no immoral display should be allowed.

“To augment security at each of the venues, ACPOL Area ‘A’ Lion Building/SUPOL Victoria Island mobilise 50 men to provide security at Club DNA, No 76 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, opposite Eko Hotel and Suite, Victoria Island and Paradise Boat Club, plot 8, Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island.”