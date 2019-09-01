A tanker explosion has occurred in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State, killing one person and injuring 10 others.

Concise News understands that nineteen vehicles were also destroyed in the inferno.

The State Emergency Management Agency who confirmed the incident said the explosion occurred around 10 pm on Friday at Dilko Junction, along the Abuja expressway.

According to SEMA, men of the state and federal fire service were deployed to the area to contain the fire but were not unable to until about 4:30 am.

However, those who sustained injuries were immediately taken to the Umar Musa Hospital, Sabon Wuse.