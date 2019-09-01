Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Sunday, September 1st, 2019.

Governors of South East geo-political zone have resolved to commence a joint air operation to clear out criminals from all forests in the zone, “and to make it a continuous one”. The resolution was a result of an expanded meeting in Enugu on Saturday.

The Nigerian Presidency has said that it is working hard to secure the release of Leah Sharibu from Boko Haram captivity. The government disclosed that Sharibu, the secondary school student kidnapped in Dapchi, Yobe state in February 2018 by Boko Haram insurgents, is still alive.

Police in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, say they have released the 123 Northerners who were intercepted in a truck with 48 motorcycles by the State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offenses Task force. Concise News had reported that the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Task Force on Friday intercepted a truck with registration number HDJ 680 XA loaded with 48 motorcycles and over 100 persons.

The Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Abubakar, on Saturday said the state had contacted the government of Lagos over the arrest of more than 100 presumed motorcyclists, locally known as “Okada” riders, by the police in Nigeria’s commercial capital. In a statement issued by his Personal Secretary, Auwalu D. Sankara, the governor said 123 of the riders were indigenes of Jigawa.

Ibrahim Magu, the acting head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said the commission would prosecute all those behind the failed contract that resulted in the $9.6billion British court judgment against Nigeria. The Nigerian government and Irish company, Process and Industrial Development (P and ID), had been battling legally over a failed gas supply agreement.

Boko Haram insurgents reportedly laid siege on Yimirmigza village in Kautikari ward, Chibok local government area of Borno, with residents fleeing their village. TheCable reports that the residents said they started hearing strange gunshots around 6pm.

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has victory for the party in the governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa States. Tinubu who spoke in Benin City at the 90th birthday of David Edebiri, the Esogban of Benin Kingdom said he expects victory for the APC in both states.

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to go tougher on Corrupt Nigerians as the antigraft agency completed the training of 328 new detectives. According to Buhari, corruption was the major cause of insurgency, kidnapping, armed banditry and poverty in the country.

A massive turnout was recorded at the burial of Ivorian musical act DJ Arafat with Nigeria’s award-winning-star Davido performing. DJ Arafat died on Monday, August 12, in Abidjan following motorcycle accident on Sunday night, after the artiste’s motorcycle crashed into a car driven by a Radio Côte d’Ivoire journalist.

Nigeria’s D’Tigers suffered a 77-82 defeat to Russia in their opening match at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup which tipped off Saturday in China, Concise News reports. Head Coach Alex Nwora started the contest with Benjamin Uzoh, Joshua Okogie, Jordan Nwora, Al-Farouq Aminu and Ike Diogu.

