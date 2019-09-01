A Northern Coalition Group has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari government to safeguard the country’s corporate existence, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the CNG said this following skepticism about the country’s unity.

In a Press Conference in Kano Press Center, Sunday, the group demanded “from the Federal Government proofs of it’s capacity to protect citizens in all parts of the North as a minimum evidence that it is serious about it’s responsibilities.”

According to them, ” we warn that failure to bring about an immediate end to the violence ravaging the North will confirm concerns of apparent system failure and that the region had been abandoned by the authorities in which communities will be left with the only option of taking steps to protect themselves.”

It urged the federal government, Northern governors and legislators to take immediate steps to reassert the rights of every Nigerian to practice the religion of their choice anywhere in the country.

Buhari Denies Wrongdoing

President Muhammadu Buhari has denied the allegation that he had ignored his people after a heavy flood in Daura community, Katsina State.

Daura was hit by massive floods last week with the people claiming that Buhari abandoned them.

Concise News understands that President Buhari, in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Garba Shehu, disclosed that Daura will receive further assistance from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), soon.

The Presidency also denied the allegation that he has ignored his home town; however, the statement revealed that pre-assessment relief materials were dispatched to the victims within 48 hours of the floods.

The statement read: “Contrary to the allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari has turned his back on the people of Daura, we can confirm that pre-assessment relief materials were dispatched to the victims within 48 hours of the floods.

“Ten trailer loads of building materials including zinc, planks and cement, as well as tons of grains, cereals and other edibles have so far been delivered.

“The flood victims also received blankets and mattresses.

“Materials were delivered to and signed for by stakeholders while the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar welcomed the prompt emergency response from NEMA officials.

“NEMA has equally promised that in line with establishment practices all over the country, as soon as the assessment of the damage to the flood-ravaged communities is reported upon, more food items and building materials would be dispatched.”