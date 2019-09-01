The Labour Party Ogun State Chapter as accused Prince Dapo Abiodun and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for cooking up a fake letter of disqualification purportedly from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with the view to undermining the Party pleadings before the highest court.

Concise News learned that the Labour Party in a statement through its Chairman in Ogun, Abayomi Arabambi, made available to news reporters in Abeokuta.

Arabambi accused Gov Abiodun of purportedly manufacturing a letter indicating that the INEC, before the 2019 governorship election, sent a disqualification letter to the LP for its failure to nominate a deputy governorship candidate.

According to Arabambi, no such letter existed before the election, challenging Abiodun to, “produce the purported acknowledged letter from INEC before the Supreme court”; adding that ” the LP will not be blackmailed, hoodwinked or intimidated by any individual, group of persons or institution.”

The statement reads: “It has come to our attention that as a result of service of proceedings from the Supreme court, Gov. Dapo Abiodun and APC have cooked up a fake letter of disqualification purportedly from INEC with the view to undermining our pleadings before the highest court of the land.

“No such acknowledged letter existed before the commencement of this case nor during. To suddenly manufacture such is not only laughable but criminal. Forgery is a serious offence under our criminal justice system.

“The LP hereby dares Gov. Dapo Abiodun and the APC to produce the purported acknowledged letter from INEC before the Supreme court. Our prayers are simple: (1). The election that produce Gov. Dapo Abiodun is Null & void and should be thrown out. (2). Another election should be ordered in the interest of justice.

“The LP will not be blackmailed, hoodwinked or intimidated by any individual, group of persons or institution. All we seek is justice.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Chapter of the Labour Party and its governorship candidate, Ms Modupeola Sanyaolu had on Friday taken the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun to the Supreme Court in Abuja

The party approached the Supreme Court after the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, dropped its applications against the judgment of the Ogun State governorship election petition tribunal delivered on June 21, 2019.