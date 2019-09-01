President Muhammadu Buhari has rubbished insinuation that he had ignored his people by sending flood items to his community in Daura, Katsina state.

Daura was hit by massive flood last week with the people claiming that Buhari abandoned them.

Concise News understands that Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, disclosed that Daura will receive further assistance from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), soon.

The statement read: “Contrary to the allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari has turned his back on the people of Daura, we can confirm that pre-assessment relief materials were dispatched to the victims within 48 hours of the floods.

“Ten trailer loads of building materials including zinc, planks and cement, as well as tons of grains, cereals and other edibles have so far been delivered.

“The flood victims also received blankets and mattresses.

“Materials were delivered to and signed for by stakeholders while the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar welcomed the prompt emergency response from NEMA officials.

“NEMA has equally promised that in line with establishment practices all over the country, as soon as the assessment of the damage to the flood-ravaged communities is reported upon, more food items and building materials would be dispatched.”